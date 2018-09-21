New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_11185370

Wilmer Flores Done For 2018 With Early Onset Arthritis In Both Knees

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 12m

Just when it seemed like the New York Mets were done with injury issues, a new one cropped up. Infielder Wilmer Flores, who has seen his playing time dip dramatically over the past three weeks, was…

Tweets