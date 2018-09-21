New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets hush hush on September 29th details other than there are fireworks
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 8m
The @Mets account tweeted that they had some info about Fan Appreciation Weekend! So I clicked…. So that’s it? Should I stroll in at 7:09pm? Is anyone maybe gonna talk to the crowd? Is there any sort of pregame presentation? Or is Cosell just gonna say
Tweets
-
#Rangers have a big rebuild ahead: No established SPs under 30. Gallo/Mazara/Odor/Profar form nice talent bloc ente… https://t.co/4lgFWe0Y5PBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I'm still trying to figure out what tax he's talking about.The best part about this email I received in reply to my deGrom article isn't the offensive language or the ignoran… https://t.co/kP1qnrx4JUBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Rangers make it official that Bannister is out as manager, Wakamatsu named interimBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Should the Mets Non-Tender Wilmer Flores? https://t.co/x6kdbfCgfY #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
.@keithhernandez explains the Mets Bullpen Jackpot Sweepstakes presented by @newyorklotteryTV / Radio Network
-
TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets