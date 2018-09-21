New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB playoffs: What to watch for before the postseason begins | SI.com
by: The SI Staff September 21, 2018 — Sports Illustrated 4m
Also in the latest Weekend Read, we look at Nike's gamble on Colin Kaepernick and deliver our favorite stories of the week.
Tweets
-
Extra Bases checks in with the Rockies’ Kyle Freeland, the Cardinals’ Harrison Bader, the Blue Jays’ John Gibbons a… https://t.co/5c2OQOXSNJBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Here Dempster fingers the very person who first suggested he hit a-rod with s pitch, which has led to him “never h… https://t.co/gyUXvb2gOvBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jacob deGrom's ERA and OPS by catcher in 2018: d'Arnaud (5.2 IP) 1.59 ERA, .418 OPS Lobaton (25.2 IP) 1.05 ERA, .4… https://t.co/8eOcuP62u8Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Cubs star's ex-wife posted a lengthy blog post on the alleged abuse https://t.co/7gvaSl8MqpBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ChadKreuter: Congratulations to St. Lucie front office staff and players. JOHN HENRY MOSS COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD: The St. Luci… https://t.co/GI0biBIkdmBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Josh_Macri: Why past performance isn't always indicative of future success in the AL. #BBTN podcast -@Buster_ESPN… https://t.co/hAfNqjQG31Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets