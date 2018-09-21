New York Mets

Dear @mets for the love of God take David Wright out on defense mid-inning, here’s why

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 12m

Hey Mets – please someone put this in front of Mickey Callaway…. TAKE DAVID OUT ON DEFENSE SO HE CAN GET A WALK OFF. I was at the final game at Yankee Stadium II and with one out in the 9th they took Jeter out.  That allowed him to walk off and get a...

