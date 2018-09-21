New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Mets' Devin Mesoraco returns to catch Jacob deGrom | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @therealarieber Updated September 21, 2018 5:39 PM Newsday 1m

WASHINGTON – Devin Mesoraco returned to the lineup for the first time since Sept. 3 on Friday night so he could catch Jacob deGrom, which has been a good thing for deGrom and could be a good thing for

Tweets