New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Helping Cy shot, deGrom drops ERA to 1.77; Mets top Nats 4-2
by: @usatoday — USA Today 7m
Jacob deGrom turned in a record 23rd consecutive quality start, lowered his ERA to 1.77 and boosted his record to .500 as he bids to earn the NL Cy Young Award, allowing one run in seven innings to help the New York Mets beat the Washington...
Tweets
-
BRYCE KNOWS. More Jacob deGrom reactions: https://t.co/WQNWjR4j7x | #MetsNewspaper / Magazine
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Average velo on Sabathia’s cutter (90-mph) vs #Orioles picked up a full 3-mph from last start against #BlueJays. He… https://t.co/elWIBebKg6Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MommaV16: Jacob... @JdeGrom19 Congrats on a great season!! Remember the day in Savannah you said "Frank... I'm 23 years old a… https://t.co/mxmMOWuVBQMinors
-
Reason 1,986 why Jacob deGrom is a freaking god!!!The Nationals have been officially eliminated from the NL East.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Oh crap, I was just your 666th like. I'm doomed!Fixed it for you @MLBNetwork https://t.co/tYKsMFAqwABlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets