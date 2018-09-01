New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jacob-degrom

Game Recap: DeGrom Makes History as Mets Win, 4-2

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 2m

National League Cy Young Award front-runner Jacob deGrom took the mound for a Friday night matchup between the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals in Washington, DC.DeGrom, 30, came int

Tweets