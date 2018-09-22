New York Mets

North Jersey
Jacob deGrom boosts Cy Young case, sets MLB record with 23rd straight quality start

by: Matt Ehalt, MLB writer North Jersey 12s

Jacob deGrom threw seven innings of one-run ball in a 4-2 Mets win over the Nationals. He also set a record with his 23rd straight quality start.

