Mets have big-league expectations for Justin Dunn in 2019

by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @therealarieber Updated September 21, 2018 10:57 PM Newsday 6m

Mickey Callaway on righthander: "He's on our radar, for sure. "I think if he continues to improve the way he's done this year that you're going to see him at some point in a Mets uniform next year."

