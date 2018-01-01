New York Mets

The Score
W768xh576_gettyimages-1037474636

Mets' deGrom throws 23rd straight quality start, most in over 100 years

by: Michael Bradburn The Score 6m

Jacob deGrom continues to dominate and now, his name can be mentioned alongside an inaugural Hall of Famer.In his gem against the Washington Nationals, during which deGrom allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk over seven innings, the New York.

Tweets