Jacob deGrom got his favorite catcher back
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1m
WASHINGTON — Jacob deGrom had a gift waiting for him behind home plate as he walked to the mound to face the Nationals on Friday. His favorite catcher was back. Devin Mesoraco, who had been
