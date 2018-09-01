New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets’ Manager Mickey Callaway Praises Pitching Prospect Justin Dunn

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 6m

The 2018 season was an important one for Justin Dunn. He was coming off a tough year in what was his first full season as a starter. This year, Dunn has shown the Mets could not just start, but he

Tweets