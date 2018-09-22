New York Mets

The Mets Police
Sterling or Scully: Here’s why you don’t Trackwall Gare…plus we find out who Khrush is!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 40s

One of the many reasons to not be lazy and say To The Track To The Wall  on 90% of your calls is because sometimes the ball actually is to the wall.. Two hits ➡ Two RBIs. Nice start for #Bruuuce! pic.twitter.com/geVR3CVGCm — New York Mets (@Mets)...

