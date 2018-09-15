New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets, Washington Nationals announce Saturday afternoon lineups
by: North Jersey Record — North Jersey 6m
The Mets will have Corey Oswalt (3-2, 6.31) on the mound, opposed by Austin Voth (0-1, 11.81).
Tweets
-
Devin Mesoraco returned last night to catch Jacob deGrom, and finished with three hits. He'll be a free agent soon: https://t.co/wOm27RfpmBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
https://t.co/ycW0F5Z10V #Mets want to keep building around their starters. I have some thoughts on who they should… https://t.co/3cr2WkYcgLBeat Writer / Columnist
-
We could see Justin Dunn on the Mets as soon as next season #LGM https://t.co/2RZTsjjz8IBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @rshields37: I'm gonna go get the papers, get the papers: back page edition. @JdeGrom19 @Mets with the hat trick.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This is important - this message needs to get to Mickey Dear @mets for the love of God take David Wright out on def… https://t.co/0ulCzKUrJJBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @theaceofspaeder: The two longest streaks of consecutive starts with three or fewer runs allowed: #Cubs Jake Arrieta - 29 games 24-1… https://t.co/MShZSsbwetBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets