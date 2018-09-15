New York Mets

North Jersey
487178db-227c-4fea-a2a0-82e0b275d91b-metsred2

New York Mets, Washington Nationals announce Saturday afternoon lineups

by: North Jersey Record North Jersey 6m

The Mets will have Corey Oswalt (3-2, 6.31) on the mound, opposed by Austin Voth (0-1, 11.81).

Tweets