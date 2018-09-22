New York Mets

USA Today
Nationals, eliminated from playoff contention, beat Mets 6-0

by: @usatoday USA Today 13s

Rookie Austin Voth and four relievers combined on a one-hitter and the Washington Nationals defeated the New York Mets 6-0, hours after they were officially eliminated from playoff contention

