New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Mets fall to Nationals, but Corey Oswalt shows he can help club next season | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @therealarieber Updated September 22, 2018 7:38 PM Newsday 5m

WASHINGTON – Corey Oswalt took the loss in Saturday’s 6-0 Mets defeat against the Nationals. But the righthander felt like a winner because he is showing manager Mickey Callaway he is an arm who can c

Tweets