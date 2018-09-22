New York Mets
Nationals 6, Mets 0: Nationals Defeat Mets but Lose Postseason Hopes
by: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS — NY Times 2m
Five pitchers teamed to hold the Mets to one hit, but Washington was eliminated from the N.L. wild-card chase when the Cardinals won.
