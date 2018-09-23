New York Mets

Game recap September 22: That’s baseball, Suzyn

by: Alex Rosen Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 15s

The date is April 16, 2018, and the New York Mets have raced out to a blistering 12-3 start, good for a three-game lead in a seemingly wide-open NL East.

