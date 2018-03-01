New York Mets

Mets 360
Corey-oswalt

Corey Oswalt’s fastball velocity and homers allowed

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 9m

Coming into this season, Corey Oswalt was the starting pitcher most likely to come to the majors and give the Mets something. While most of the prospect hounds preferred the long-term upside of Jus…

Tweets