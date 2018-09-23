New York Mets

The Mets Police
Fcc3b437-f9a0-496a-8d5d-47398e36444b14

Mets Police Morning Laziness: one more week of this?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

So thanks to everyone who has been amplifying the idea of taking Wright out on defense.  Some people seem to think I am misremembering what happened with Jeter in 2008 when they closed down Yankee Stadium II.  You will find the moment, and my inspiration.

Tweets