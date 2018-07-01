New York Mets

Mets Merized
Luis-santana-shervyen-newton-560x433

Mets Minors 2018 All-Stars: Santana Leads a Strong Bench

by: Matt Mancuso Mets Merized Online 2m

As the 2018 Minor League seasons come to an end, the Mets Minors staff made an All-Star team of minor leaguers. This list is strictly based on offensive numbers, age and prospect status did not pl

Tweets