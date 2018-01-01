New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
201809231444530413459

Conforto's bases-loaded triple helps Mets beat Nationals 8-6

by: The Associated Press Yahoo Sports 1m

Michael Conforto hit a go-ahead, bases-loaded triple, rookie Jeff McNeil matched a career high with four hits and the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 8-6 on a slow and soggy Sunday afternoon. The Mets finished their road slate at 40-41,...

Tweets