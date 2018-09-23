New York Mets

North Jersey
Amed Rosario scores twice in 8-5 win, has made huge strides during season

by: Matt Ehalt, MLB writer North Jersey 3m

Amed Rosario's development has been positive for the Mets this year. Rosario went 2 for 5 with two runs scored in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Nationals.

