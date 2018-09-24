New York Mets

Game recap September 23: The four-hour snoozefest

by: Kate Feldman Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 6m

Jeff McNeil went 4-for-5! Michael Conforto drove in three runs! We only have to watch the Mets play baseball six more times this year! Maybe Im getting too old for this.

