New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-07-12-at-4.28.03-pm-1

DO NOT LET MICKEY MAKE DAVID WRIGHT’S RETURN A RANDOM PINCH HITTING APPEARANCE

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 15s

Mets, do you not get it?  This is the worst thing I have ever read “I wouldn’t mind getting him in there and getting him a pinch-hit at bat when it makes sense in the Braves series,” Callaway said. (via Daily News) No no no no no no no.  This is not how..

Tweets