New York Mets

Fox Sports
092418-fsf-mlb-miami-marlins-washington-nationals-mets-pi.vresize.1200.630.high.1

Preview: Marlins, Nationals kick things off in penultimate series of 2018 season

by: foxsports Fox Sports 5m

The Miami Marlins are on the road Monday night against the Washington Nationals as they begin their penultimate series of the 2018 season.

Tweets