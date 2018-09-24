New York Mets

North Jersey
30a4d992-b7ba-4aa9-8eab-fea707f11438-7xa00lki

NY Mets captain David Wright through the years

by: @northjersey North Jersey 54s

In this photo released by Madame Tussauds in New York, Mets third baseman David Wright, right, has his photo taken with a fan outside Madame Tussauds in New York, Tuesday, April 10, 2007. Wright was on hand for the unveiling of his wax likeness at the...

Tweets