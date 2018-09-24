New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Inbox: Is Wright on Mets' Mount Rushmore?

by: N/A MLB: Mets 42s

Since David Wright is retiring and Jose Reyes might be done as well, where do Wright and Reyes stack up against other Mets all-time greats in your opinion?-- @matthewpage24 via Twitter Wright is certainly on the franchise's Mount Rushmore; I don't think..

Tweets