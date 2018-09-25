New York Mets
Mets: Captain Consistency David Wright’s prime years 2005-2008
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 3m
The best years of David Wright's career with the New York Mets took place from 2005-2008. Let's venture back to those glory days and enjoy Captain Consiste...
