Link -> New York Mets verbally agree to stay in Syracuse through 2043 | syracuse.com

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Good read, including how much the Mets pay in rent ($200-300K), how stadium naming rights will get split and what’s gonna happen with the name.  I’m going with Staple Grapes because that’s how “modern” minor league teams name themselves. The New York...

