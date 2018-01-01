New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Mets GM search: making sense of all the latest info and two names they've discussed

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

It is still too early to know who the next GM of the Mets will be, but the team is deep enough in its search process to have a sharper idea of who it won't be, and to put outside-the-box candidates in play.

Tweets