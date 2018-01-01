New York Mets

In unreleased interview, David Wright discusses loyalty of Mets fans, his first at-bat, and more

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog

David Wright will play his first game with the Mets in over two years this Saturday at Citi Field. In an unreleased interview, he talks about his call-up, first at-bat, loyalty of Mets fans, and much more.

