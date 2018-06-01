New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Ricco Weighs In on Callaway, Next GM Potential, Wright
by: Jack Ramsey — Mets Merized Online 57s
John Ricco commented on his future with the Mets on Tuesday.When asked if he saw himself as a potential candidate form the open general manager position, Ricco responded "Right now, no." Ricco
Tweets
-
RT @richmacleod: I wrote about David Wright, growing up and having to say goodbye before you’re ready. https://t.co/Ucd1dt9nqc https://t.co/w2a7wAglpiBlogger / Podcaster
-
Ricco on David: “Given the sensitivity to the Braves they are playing for home-field advantage it’s pretty unlikely… https://t.co/OLoUbfkOQxBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @eboland11: Gregorius taking grounders at the moment. Not throwing but significant he’s in the field doing some workBlogger / Podcaster
-
Amid the madness, one hero tried to step up https://t.co/wExwqGELvkBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Wright, Reyes Slated to Play Alongside Each Other On Saturday https://t.co/YCnwvxKOxF #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYDNSports: SNY's Ron Darling discusses possibility of becoming next #Mets GM during interview with our @nydnraiss. "Everyone… https://t.co/I4SSxxy8CYBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets