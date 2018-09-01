New York Mets

MLB rumors: Is ex-Yankee Joe Girardi on Reds' list of manager candidates?

The New York Yankees fired manager Joe Girardi following the club's Game 7 loss to the Houston Astros in the 2017 American League Championship Series. The Cincinnati Reds are looking for a manager after firing Bryan Price in April.

