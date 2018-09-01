New York Mets

Fox Sports
7629e56c85c14ac2b3cdcfee2ea0181d.vresize.1200.630.high.45

Mets activate Wright off DL for final homestand of season

by: AP Fox Sports 6m

David Wright has been reinstated from the disabled list and added to the Mets' active roster for the first time since June 3, 2016

Tweets