Mets expected to retain Mickey Callaway, received vote of confidence from John Ricco

by: Matt Ehalt, MLB writer North Jersey 10m

Mets are prepared to retain Mickey Callaway, per John Ricco. Callaway is in the first year of his three-year contract.

