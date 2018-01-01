New York Mets
Mets assistant GM: Callaway expected back next year
The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) -- Mets assistant general manager John Ricco says he fully anticipates rookie skipper Mickey Callaway coming back next year despite New York's disappointing season.
