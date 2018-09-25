New York Mets

Hardball Talk
Gettyimages-10328562081-e1537915313557

Mets won’t play David Wright against Braves because Atlanta is fighting for home field advantage

by: Bill Baer NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 4m

The Mets won’t use third baseman David Wright in their current series with the Braves because the Braves are still playing meaningful games.

Tweets