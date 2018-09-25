New York Mets
David Wright wrote a message on The Virus’ cleats!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 6m
Did it say, “Yo, thanks for running out the door to Miami first chance you got” – I hope so. I’m told it did not. David Wright wrote a special message on Jose Reyes’ cleats ?? (Via @lamelaza_7) pic.twitter.com/0z0XjMewHm — Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosport
RT @diannaESPN: @PatMcManamon I spoke with Jets players. They didn’t watch tape on Baker. 3 games 11 days. Jamal wanted Baker becau… https://t.co/MkcRDR4yOETV / Radio Personality
RT @RichCimini: Jets S Jamal Adams, speaking Tuesday on his weekly WFAN radio spot, said the defense wasn't prepared for Baker... https://t.co/9o6y9G6K4iTV / Radio Personality
Dear everyone who says the Mets need address their bullpen — that’s the literal worst place to spend your money unl… https://t.co/2oeQqUKpjhBlogger / Podcaster
RT @SteveGelbs: Speculating here, but there’s a chance that the feeling is mutual. https://t.co/n2d3ta8wSeTV / Radio Personality
RT @Timsestito: If the Mets ran like a competent organization, there would probably be 40K plus people at Citi Field tonight to wat… https://t.co/biGqVmvnSSBlogger / Podcaster
Mets send Syndergaard home after six innings with sickness https://t.co/VtEqZPqsaEBlogger / Podcaster
