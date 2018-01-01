New York Mets
Mets video recap from Tuesday's loss vs. the Braves
by: SNY — Yahoo Sports 3m
Robert Gsellman and Jerry Blevins combined to allow seven runs and four hits as the Mets' bullpen spoiled Noah Syndergaard's quality start of six scoreless innings in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Braves.
