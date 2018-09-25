New York Mets

New York Post
Darling

‘I have three jobs’: Ron Darling doesn’t want to be Mets’ GM

by: Post Sports Desk New York Post 24s

It looks like Ron Darling really doesn’t want to be the next general manager of the Mets. Darling emphatically denied a report that said he would take a meeting if the Mets asked him about the GM

Tweets