New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Mets video recap from Tuesday's loss vs. the Braves

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

Robert Gsellman and Jerry Blevins combined to allow seven runs and four hits as the Mets' bullpen spoiled Noah Syndergaard's quality start of six scoreless innings in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Braves.

Tweets