New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_11317670-e1537936147487

A Gassed Bullpen and a Jogging Leader

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 7m

First off, kudos to Noah Syndergaard, who powered through six shutout innings even though he was sick as a dog and was sent home early shortly after his outing was over. The bullpen was the bullpen…

Tweets