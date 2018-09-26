New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Braves hurt Mets Second Half Champions chances…plus David Wright sorta returns

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

SLACKISH REACTION:  I’m so glad WOR is going away.  I was driving home and it was 7:01 and I just wanted to know if the game was happening.  Wall of commercials and that metallic sound.  Eff you.  Click.  Decided I didn’t care. I did watch some of the...

