New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

David Wright should be a prominent member of Mets' front office next year -- and he's willing to serve

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

Here's a piece of unsolicited advice for whoever ends up running baseball operations for the Mets: As your first move, make David Wright a significant voice in the front office. He's a bright baseball mind, beloved by the fans, and willing to serve.

Tweets