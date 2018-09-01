New York Mets

nj.com
Mets' Jacob deGrom gets last chance to make case for Cy Young Award

by: Mike Rosenstein | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 9m

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom leads the majors with a 1.77 ERA. He's just 9-9 this season and will take the mound for his final start of 2018 on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 (9/26/18) when he faces the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. DeGrom will compete..

