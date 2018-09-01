New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_11317679_154511658_lowres-560x345

Syndergaard Pushes Through Illness With Six Scoreless

by: Jack Hendon Mets Merized Online 16m

Heading into last night's contest against the Atlanta Braves, Noah Syndergaard had a chance to become the first Met pitcher to win seven consecutive starts at home since Frank Viola pulled off s

Tweets