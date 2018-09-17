New York Mets
The unsung hero who made the Mets Amazin'
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2m
On June 15, 1969, the Mets were nine games back of the Cubs in the newly established National League East. The Mets traded for a player that day who would help propel them to their first championship. Donn Clendenon was hitting .240 in 33 games during...
