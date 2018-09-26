New York Mets

No, Ron Darling is not going to be the next Mets GM. Stop.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 46s

Ron Darling. Best known for his command of the Mets minor league system, his deep relations with agents, and his deep understanding of modern analytics. He COULD be the next GM. Or he could stay in the booth, work 110 days, moonlight at SNY and have a...

