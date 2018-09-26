New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
No, Ron Darling is not going to be the next Mets GM. Stop.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 46s
Ron Darling. Best known for his command of the Mets minor league system, his deep relations with agents, and his deep understanding of modern analytics. He COULD be the next GM. Or he could stay in the booth, work 110 days, moonlight at SNY and have a...
Tweets
-
RT @MikeAScotto: Former Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek was back at Nets training camp today. I'm told he is here visiting for camp and w… https://t.co/lTnmjATPF1Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I am convinced, interview him @MetsI can take the mets to the promise land JeffSuper Fan
-
Chytil, not Andersson should be wing-bound. #NYR https://t.co/SK50QAerd2Blogger / Podcaster
-
Tonight’s #Braves Lineup: Acuna LF Inciarte CF Freeman 1B Markakis RF Camargo 3B Flowers C Albies 2B Culberson SS… https://t.co/pwPEEZcPmlBlogger / Podcaster
-
The CY YOUNG takes the hill tonight. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
These were waiting for me to sign at my chiropractor’s office today!! THANK YOU! So sweet!!! Buy my book @… https://t.co/uu69bu6ZCoBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets