New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Jacob deGrom can likely lock up Cy Young award Wednesday night
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 7m
Mets ace Jacob deGrom has been the best pitcher in baseball this season, and he can almost certainly lock up the NL Cy Young award during his start Wednesday night -- barring catastrophe.
Tweets
-
Go time. #LGM #deGrominationOfficial Team Account
-
#Braves at #Mets, (S.Newcomb vs J.deGrom) 7:10 pm ET, B-R Game Stat Sheet: https://t.co/2y7xEinPOo #playballMisc
-
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Mets honored Ozzie Virgil, the first Dominican-born player to appear in th… https://t.co/AN8mtC4ZZUBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Time to lock up that #CyYoung.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYTSports: EXCLUSIVE: Nike was close to severing ties completely with Colin Kaepernick, but then reversed course to make him t… https://t.co/PNHFoCYOpNBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Why are the Mets hyping a September 2019 series against the Dodgers?????????Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets